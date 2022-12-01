Mumbai: Central Railway records best figures in Freight Loading during the period April to November 2022-23

Mumbai: Central Railway registers best-ever freight loading figures | Photo: PTI/Representative

Mumbai: The Central Railways loaded 50.93 Million Ton Freight during the period April to November 2022-23, which is the best ever recorded numbers so far.

The Railways recorded 6.46% increase in freight loading over same period last year with a 9.3 % increase in net tonne-kilometers (NTKMs) which was seen in November 2022 as compared to November 2021.

Freight revenue of Rs.760.63 crore in November 2022 was recovered with a subsequent increase of 12.83% over Rs. 674.16 Crore in November 2021.

Central Railway’s Freight Loading of 50.93 million ton during the period from April to November 2022, the best ever loading, is an increase of 6.46% over the 47.84 Million ton in the same period of FY 2021-22.

82 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in November 2022 as compared to 55 rakes loaded in November 2021.

CR loaded 702 rakes of containers in November 2022 as compared to 675 rakes of containers in November 2021. 117 rakes of iron & steel have been loaded in November 2022 as compared to 95 rakes in November 2021. 200 rakes of petroleum products have been loaded in November 2022 as compared to 176 rakes loaded in November 2021. 127 rakes of fertilizer have been loaded in in November 2022 as compared to 104 rakes during the corresponding month last year.

Nagpur Division loaded 53 rakes of Iron Ore from Balharshah in November 2022 as compared to none in November 2021. 38 rakes of imported coal have been loaded by Mumbai Division in November 2022.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that though Team CR has achieved the best ever loading, we should not slacken our efforts and plan for exceeding the target.