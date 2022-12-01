Central Railway’s Green Initiative combines maintenance and beautification work of railway tracks with floriculture

Central Railway has been consistent in its efforts towards creating an environment- friendly atmosphere for its passengers & public and has implemented various green initiatives across its zone towards this.

Mumbai Division has come up with a unique concept of combining floriculture and beautification of railway tracks with routine maintenance work carried out during the mega block every week. This concept involves cleaning of tracks, removal of vegetation, dry grass and muck along the railway tracks, renewal of soil and manure, planting of new saplings and trimming, pruning and watering the existing flora. These works will be carried out simultaneously with maintenance work done during the mega block.

Mumbai Division is very positive about this new concept and plans to plant 50,000 saplings by the end of March -2023. A considerable portion of this work has already been done as part of the shadow works during dismantling work of Carnac Road Over Bridge on 19.11.2022 & 20.11.2022 in which more than 12000 saplings were planted between CSMT and Byculla on main line & Sandhurst Road and Vadala Road stations on harbour line by Central Railway workers aided by team of NSS volunteers from Thakur College and Khalsa College. Planting of 4000 more saplings at various places including ghat sections i.e 17000 saplings in and around Igatpuri and 17000 saplings in and around Lonavala will be done in the remaining period. This concept is part of the Green Initiative by the Environment & Housekeeping Management wing of Central Railway.

Other Green Initiatives towards Plantation & Gardens by Central Railway, Mumbai Division include the Butterfly Garden at Wadi Bunder, which is the first of its kind on Mumbai Division, Central Railway, the Herbal Garden at CSMT and Igatpuri boasting of a collection of approximately more than 120 and 470 different species of herbal plants and shrubs respectively which are effective remedy against a number of diseases and ailments.

The Miyawaki Forest at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus which is a fast-growing dense plantation system which also helps in improving the biodiversity, increasing the oxygen level and reducing the pollution

Central Railway has always been at the forefront of preserving and nurturing nature. Its horticulture department has been the winner of several awards and trophies in various plants and flowers exhibitions. This initiative is another important step towards a greener and healthy Railway.