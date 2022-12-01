Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains poor with an index of 188; Nerul, Sion and Vile Parle West record worst AQI

Mumbai weather update: (Representative Image) | File

Mumbai: City's Air Quality index (AQI) remains 'poor' at 188, on Thursday 9.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 108 and 231 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 7.2 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 25°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 74% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 92 Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 168 Poor

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 197 Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 225 Very Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 121 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 219 Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped to moderate with an AQI of 138. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a poor AQI of 157. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 136 while Kolkata stood at 168 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 148 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 116. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 285 today.

