Mumbai: BEST to double its fleet in a year

BEST bus (Representative Photo) | File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking presented its budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday and announced that it will double its fleet in a year, with half of them being electric buses (e-buses). At present, BEST has around 3,600 buses and only 15% are electric; the rest are either CNG-operated or diesel-fired.

As per the BEST’s budget proposal submitted to the BMC, its parent body, there’s a provision of around Rs700 crore to buy 700 new buses and around Rs1,200 crore to upgrade the electricity supply network.

The BEST said its estimated loss in the next fiscal will be Rs2,000 crore, which is less than the previous fiscal year budget deficit of Rs2,236 crore.

While last year the electricity division’s budget deficit was around Rs125 crore, in the current budget it is expecting a profit of over Rs100 crore.

The BEST distributes electricity in the island city; its area of distribution is from south Mumbai to Sion in the East and Mahim in the West. It provides power supply to around 10.5 lakh consumers.

BEST’s project to replace traditional meters with smart meters will be completed in a phased manner in two years and will reduce the supply interruption time.

The Undertaking’s plans also include replacing old buses with state-of-the-art AC e-buses, which are not only emission-free but also noiseless.

As per BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra, modernisation of bus stops and its fleets are the focus areas of this budget. “Apart from that, the new budget also reflects customer friendly initiatives being taken by the Undertaking,” he said.