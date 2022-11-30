Mumbai: BEST announces Super Saver plans for Chalo App and Chalo card consumers

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced new Super Saver plans that have been created to offer more choices and flexibility to passengers taking the bus.The new plans give Mumbaikars a minimum of 20% and up to a maximum of 34% discount when compared to buying daily tickets. The plans can be purchased both on the BEST Chalo App and the BEST Chalo Card.

The new plans which have been introduced includes 7-day plans offering 15 trips, 28-day plans offering 60 trips and 84-day plans offering 50 trips, across all fare tiers.

As a part of this exercise, BEST has also discontinued plans that have not see enough adoption including 14-day plans offering 50 trips and 84-day plans offering 20 trips.

How to avail the Super Saver plans

Simply download the BEST Chalo App and find the new plans in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app.

Select the plan of your choice, enter your details, and make an online payment via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc. to purchase the plan.

Once you board the bus, press ‘Start a trip’. Tap your phone on the ticket machine for validation. On successful validation, you will get the digital receipt for your trip on the app itself. The entire transaction is cashless and paperless!

Structure of new plans

BEST Chalo Card users can get the plan loaded on the card via the conductor. The new plans will be available on the Chalo App from 01 December 2022. BEST Chalo Card users will be able to purchase the plans on the card starting 03 December 2022.

Over 30 lakh users have downloaded the BEST Chalo App, and more than 25% of bus travellers now use it daily. In November, BEST recorded 5 lakh digital trips in a day, the highest ever since the introduction of digital ticketing in the city.

"With the new plans being designed to encourage more Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets, BEST is confident that this number is only set to grow. Each digital trip offers a smoother hassle-free travel experience for bus passengers, and saves cash handling effort and costs, and paper ticket costs " said an official of BEST.