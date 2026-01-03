Bandra Family Court Grants Divorce To Industrialist Jaidev Shroff And Estranged Wife Poonam Bhagat After 11-Year Legal Battle

The Bandra Family Court has granted divorce to industrialist Jaidev Shroff and his estranged wife Poonam Bhagat, bringing to an end an 11-year-long matrimonial dispute that began in 2015. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra Family Court has granted divorce to industrialist Jaidev Shroff and his estranged wife Poonam Bhagat, bringing to an end an 11-year-long matrimonial dispute that began in 2015.

Permanent Alimony Awarded to Bhagat

Shroff had filed the divorce petition in 2015 on the ground of cruelty, which was strongly contested by Bhagat. The court, presided over by Judge Devendra Upadhye, passed the order on January 2.

In its two-page detailed order, the court directed Shroff to pay a lump sum permanent alimony of Rs 10 crore to Bhagat, while rejecting several other maintenance and property-related claims made by her.

“The alimony amount shall be paid within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, January 2, by way of demand draft or electronic bank transfer, or any other legal mode of money transfer, or by deposit in court, as may be directed by this Court,” the order stated.

Streedhan, Dowry, and Personal Property Claims Dismissed

The court further rejected Bhagat’s claim seeking Rs 1,000 crore as permanent alimony, as well as her demands for transfer or vesting of the matrimonial home at 82, Pali Hill, Bandra (West) in the name of their daughter with lifelong residential rights. The court also dismissed her claims for lifelong residential or usage rights in properties situated in London or elsewhere abroad, ownership or control over properties allegedly owned by Shroff directly or indirectly, enhanced or recurring maintenance, and any other ancillary reliefs.

Additionally, the court rejected Bhagat’s claims relating to alleged streedhan, dowry articles, jewellery, and personal belongings, holding that they were not substantiated.

The couple has been embroiled in a prolonged legal battle since 2015, when Shroff first approached the family court seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

In 2016, Shroff lodged an FIR against Bhagat, alleging that she, in alleged collusion with a certain “Bengali baba”, had allegedly administered intoxicants to him, leaving him sleepy and disoriented.

Allegations and Legal History

Bhagat, however, denied the allegations in her anticipatory bail application filed against the FIR in 2016, claiming that Shroff had “devised a well-orchestrated plan to falsely implicate her” after realising that she was contesting the divorce and not consenting to it.

In her application, Bhagat also made serious allegations of physical abuse, stating that Shroff had allegedly began subjecting her to physical violence within six months of their marriage in November 2004. She alleged that on one occasion, he assaulted her, gave her a black eye, and broke her tooth by allegedly forcefully stuffing a mobile phone into her mouth.

