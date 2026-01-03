 Panvel Tragedy: Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Road Accidents Involving Speed And Reckless Driving
Panvel Tragedy: Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Road Accidents Involving Speed And Reckless Driving



Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Two motorcyclists lost their lives in two separate road accidents reported on Friday morning at different locations in Panvel. | Representational Image

Panvel: Two motorcyclists lost their lives in two separate road accidents reported on Friday morning at different locations in Panvel. One rider died after losing control of his bike and crashing into a road divider on the Nhava Sheva–Panvel route, while the other was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper near Tembhode village.

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

The first accident occurred around 7.45 am on the Karanjade bridge on the Nhava Sheva–Pune NH-4B. Ganesh Chandrakant Khetal (31), a resident of Juchandra Naigaon in Vasai, was riding his motorcycle towards Pune when he reportedly lost control due to high speed and rammed into the road divider. He sustained serious injuries and collapsed on the road. Police rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Panvel City Police have registered an accidental death report in the case.

Second Fatal Accident Near Tembhode Village



The second fatal accident took place around 9.45 am near Ekvira Dhaba at Tembhode village in Panvel taluka. Nikhil Prakash Gotale (21), a second-year BCom student at SIKET College in Khanda Colony, was returning home to Palekhurd on his Splendor motorcycle after college when a dumper coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit him at high speed. He was critically injured and taken to MGM Hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission.

Khandaeshwar Police have registered a case against the dumper driver, Gautam Sambhaji Shinde (40), and taken him into custody.

“A case has been registered against the dumper driver for rash and negligent driving, and further investigation is underway. In the first incident, preliminary findings suggest the rider lost control due to excessive speed,” a police officer said.





