e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

The railway will plant 50,000 saplings by 2023 and the eco-friendly initiative will be undertaken during routine maintenance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Central Railway, Mumbai Division will plant around 50,000 saplings along tracks of the entire suburban network by March 2023. The drive is part of the green initiative undertaken by the CR's Environment and Housekeeping Management Wing. The railway has ingeniously weaved the execution of campaign during the mega block undertaken for maintenance on Sundays.

The CR, Mumbai Division has come up with a unique concept of combining floriculture and beautification of tracks with routine maintenance work carried out during the mega block every week. “This concept involves cleaning of tracks, removal of vegetation, dry grass and muck along the railway tracks, renewal of soil and manure, planting of new saplings and trimming, pruning and watering the existing flora. These works will be carried out simultaneously with maintenance work done during the mega block,” the official said.

Read Also
E-rupee to be launched in Mumbai, 3 other cities for pilot from Thursday
article-image

Around 12,000 saplings were already planted between CSMT-Byculla on the main line and CSMT-Vadala on harbour line during the 27-hour Carnac block. National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Thakur and Khalsa Colleges had also immensely contributed in the eco-friendly activity.

A rail official said that 17,000 saplings each will be planted in ghat sections of Igatpuri and Lonavala before March 2023.

RECENT STORIES

Demand for coordinator between MahaRERA-KDMC to check illegal construction

Demand for coordinator between MahaRERA-KDMC to check illegal construction

Palghar: Injured man furtively travels in bus, dies midway

Palghar: Injured man furtively travels in bus, dies midway

Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: Special safety drive planned for highways

Mumbai: Special safety drive planned for highways

Thane health workers want police protection

Thane health workers want police protection