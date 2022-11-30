Mumbai: CR's mega blocks to get green

Mumbai: The Central Railway, Mumbai Division will plant around 50,000 saplings along tracks of the entire suburban network by March 2023. The drive is part of the green initiative undertaken by the CR's Environment and Housekeeping Management Wing. The railway has ingeniously weaved the execution of campaign during the mega block undertaken for maintenance on Sundays.

The CR, Mumbai Division has come up with a unique concept of combining floriculture and beautification of tracks with routine maintenance work carried out during the mega block every week. “This concept involves cleaning of tracks, removal of vegetation, dry grass and muck along the railway tracks, renewal of soil and manure, planting of new saplings and trimming, pruning and watering the existing flora. These works will be carried out simultaneously with maintenance work done during the mega block,” the official said.

Around 12,000 saplings were already planted between CSMT-Byculla on the main line and CSMT-Vadala on harbour line during the 27-hour Carnac block. National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Thakur and Khalsa Colleges had also immensely contributed in the eco-friendly activity.

A rail official said that 17,000 saplings each will be planted in ghat sections of Igatpuri and Lonavala before March 2023.