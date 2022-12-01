Mumbai: Traffic Police announces restrictions on Dec 2 due to VVIP movement; check out details here

FPJ

Mumbai: The Traffic Police Division of Mumbai has shared a one-day traffic restrictions advisory for the citizens of Mumbai. The Indian Navy is going to conduct the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 2022 from December 1 to December 4 2022 at the Gateway of India.

Hence, there will be a shutdown of the road between the Radio Club and the Regal Circle during the event in the evening and before and after the same for some time.

The Mumbai Traffic Division has shared an advisory with the list of localities and roads to be affected by a planned VVIP movement along the route from Santacruz to Regal Circle through the sealink.

The Mumbai Traffic Police posted a picture of the advisory saying, "Due to a planned VIP movement on 2nd december 2022, between 11.00 hrs to 12.30 hrs and 14.30 hrs to 17.00 hrs traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra, Worli sea link, Haji ali, Air India, Regal circle Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly."

Due to a planned VIP movement on 2nd december 2022, between 11.00 hrs to 12.30 hrs and 14.30 hrs to 17.00 hrs traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, vakola,Bandra, Worli sea link, haji ali, air india, regal circle

Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/JFyEAS4FY6 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 1, 2022

The citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary movement during the said hours and also appealed to plan their travel according to the travel restrictions.