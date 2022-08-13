Mumbai updates: SBI Chairman kicks off cycle rally as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' wave sweeps India

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur says 'will allocate the portfolios soon'
Ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede gets clean chit
The Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The order reads that Wankhede was not a Muslim by birth. It also states that it is not proven that he and his father converted to Islam, however, it is proven that they belonged to Mahar- 37 Scheduled Caste.
Navi Mumbai civic body's draft development plan estimates population in city to go up to 28 lacs by 2038
For the first time, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has published its draft Development Plan (DP) for the city’s development for the period of 2018-38.
The draft DP projects the population of the city to be around 28 lakhs by 2038 and there is a need to upgrade the infrastructure and other amenities to meet the demand.
MMRDA issues fresh tender for bridge to link Nariman Point with Colaba
A wait of 14 years is set to end with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) inviting tenders again for work on the missing link to connect Nariman Point with Colaba.
The project was first drawn up in 2008 and a tender was floated earlier this year, but the MMRDA has now re-invited the tender to construct a fourlane bridge. The bid submission deadline is September 7.
Part of residential building collapses in Thane, nobody injured
Some portion of a five-storey residential building in Daighar area of Thane city collapsed, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday around 11.50 pm, they said.
Thane records 314 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,253
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 314 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 7,36,343, a health official said on Saturday.
With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said.
As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,937, while the recovery count has now reached, 7,23,593, the official added.
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara flags off a cycle rally in Mumbai to raise awareness about Har Ghar Tiranga initiative
To salvage Shiv Sena after Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Aaditya Thackeray steps out of Mumbai
Once criticised for favouring the company of Bollywood stars and celebrities instead of Shiv Sena leaders, Aaditya Thackeray has hit the road to connect with the party's base since the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra.
The Thackeray scion has been touring various parts of the state, especially the constituencies of rebel Sena MLAs, as the party faction led by his father Uddhav Thackeray faces an existential crisis.
Moderate rain, strong winds in city & suburbs for next 24 hours
IMD has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph.
Specially abled girls take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by baking breads and cakes in the colour of our national flag
Man fires at attackers, bullet hits 13-year-old girl in Amravati
A man fired at his assailants on Friday evening, but the bullet missed the target and hit a 13-year-old girl in Amravati, leaving her seriously injured.
The incident took place around 4 pm at Kadabi Bazar in the Pathan Chowk locality and led to tension in the area.
Man kills girlfriend after fight over marriage, arrested
A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after having a quarrel over the issue of marriage, the police said on Friday.
Ankita S Shivgan, the victim, went missing from her residence in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on July 31. Her body was found in the jurisdiction of Uttan Marine police station in Bhayandar on the outskirts of Mumbai a few days later.
Public, pvt transport hit due to CNG shortage at pumps
Public transport services – including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and some app-based cabs – and also some private cars, were affected on Friday due to low pressure in the supply of CNG in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Metro 3 & 6 will not be integrated with ramp: MMRC
The plan to bring seamless integration between the underground Metro 3 with the elevated Metro 6 line via a ramp is no longer in existence. Ashwini Bhide, managing director Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation(MMRC), when asked about the metro corridors integration plan, replied that a separate and dedicated space will be made for commuters to cover the 300-meter distance between the two corridors. “Commuters can walk and reach the elevated corridor,” she said.
BMC invites tenders to build 2,068 homes for PAPs
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders to build 2,068 homes at Devanar for Project Affected People (PAP). Each flat will be 300 square feet and the project will cost 682.83 crore.
The municipality regularly undertakes various projects to improve the infrastructure of Mumbai, widening roads, expanding Mithi River and nullahs, constructing flyovers, and laying new water and sewage pipelines, etc.
The Estate Department gives alternative homes for people affected by these projects, while the Market Department give alternative places for Project Affected Shops.
Tenders will be distributed between August 13 and September 2 and bidders will have to pay Rs 6.82 crore as security deposit.
Commuters, all trains on Central Railway's main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are running smoothly. Check the latest update here
SEC announces elections to 608 gram panchayats with OBC quota on September 18
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday announced elections to 608 gram panchayats in 51 tehsils and direct elections of the sarpanch on September 18 and the counting on September 19. These elections will take place with the seats reserved for OBCs after their quota was recently restored by the Supreme Court.
The upcoming gram panchayat elections will witness a tussle between the Shinde camp-BJP alliance and opposition NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress. The Congress party has already declared to go solo while NCP has made a strong case for three parties -NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress- to contest together to checkmate Shinde camp-BJP alliance. Both ruling and opposition will take credit for the restoration of the 27% OBC quota in local bodies.
These are the maiden elections where the sarpanch will be elected directed by the people and not by the elected body. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has already issued an ordinance and it is expected to present the bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature starting from August 17.
