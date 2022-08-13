Mumbai updates: SBI Chairman kicks off cycle rally as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' wave sweeps India

Navi Mumbai civic body's draft development plan estimates population in city to go up to 28 lacs by 2038

For the first time, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has published its draft Development Plan (DP) for the city’s development for the period of 2018-38.

The draft DP projects the population of the city to be around 28 lakhs by 2038 and there is a need to upgrade the infrastructure and other amenities to meet the demand.