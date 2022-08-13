Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede gets clean chit in caste controversy case, 'belongs to Mahar Caste'

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede | ANI

The caste scrutiny committee on Saturday gave a clean chit to former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in religion-caste controversy case. The order says that Wankhede was not a Muslim by birth.

It also states that it is not yet proven that he and his father converted to Islam, however, it is proven that they belonged to a Hindu Mahar 37 Scheduled Caste.

Earlier, NCP MLA Nawab Malik, Manoj Sansare, Ashok Kamble and others had alleged that the caste certificate submitted by Wankhede were fake and documents were tampered in order to get a job under the SC category.

Two complaints were received by the Mumbai Police where the complainant had given birth and marriage certificates of Wankhede to the committee as evidences. The case was investigated by the Caste Certificate Verification Committee under the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the state government.

Malik, who is the leader of Nationalist Congress Party and a former minister in the coalition government, had posted a copy of the latter's birth certificate on Twitter, in which his father's name mentioned was Dawood Wankhede. He had accused Sameer Wankhede of trying to get double benefits through conversion.

After Malik's allegations, Sameer Wankhede also clarified this through a press release. Wankhede alleged that mental pressure is being created through such allegations.

"My father Gyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired from the Excise Department on June 30, 2007. My father was a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim," said Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede also said that I am a member of a multi-religious and secular family that follows true Indian traditions and I am proud of it.