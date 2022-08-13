Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain, strong winds in city & suburbs for next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. It has also forecast occasional strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour gusting up to 60 kmph.
The maximum temperature predicted by the weather department is 29°C, while minimum may be 25°C.
