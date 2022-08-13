In pictures: Mumbai Police gear up for Independence Day parade

Mumbai Police gear up for their final dress rehearsal for the upcoming 75th Independence Day, outside Mantralaya, in Mumbai, on Saturday, August 13 | Bhushan Koyande

On Saturday, two days before India celebrates her 75th year of independence on August 15, the Mumbai Police conducted their final dress rehearsal for the parade scheduled on the occasion, outside of the Mantralaya building.

In the usual ceremonial practice the Prime Minister of India hoist the flag from Red Fort at Delhi followed by speech on achievements and proud moments as a people of this country.

The individual states and cities of India will also celebrate the same at their local level.

Thane created its own version of Utsav 75, which will be held from 12 to 15 August and spread all over the city. The celebrations include various programs, performances, various rallies, community carnivals, etc.

On August 2, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

The Government of India decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence of India, with great excitement and tribute to freedom fighters.

The government named the celebration as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Amrit Mahotsav, meaning 'Nectar of grand celebration', signifies 75 years of India's independence from British Raj.

The overall celebrations began on 12 March 2021 and will continue up to 15 August 2023.