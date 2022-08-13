e-Paper Get App

Har Ghar Tiranga: ITBP releases special theme song 'Jai Hind' ahead of Independence Day

Saturday, August 13, 2022
article-image
The ITBP releases a special theme song that is dedicated to the country as well as the brave army men who are guarding the country at the borders. | Twitter/@ITBP_official

In a bid to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of India's 75th Independence Day on August 15, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday released a special theme song that is dedicated to the country as well as the brave army men who are guarding the country at the borders. The song is titled 'Jai Hind', which is composed by an ITBP jawan named Arjun Kheriyal.

The song aims to motivate and urge the citizens to participate in the movement and hoist the national flag at their home between August 13 and 15. The video shared on Twitter shows a jawan carrying the tricolour on several high-altitude borders of Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

The government through its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims at encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

