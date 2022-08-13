Maharashtra: Man fires at attackers, bullet hits 13-year-old girl in Amravati

A man fired at his assailants on Friday evening, but the bullet missed the target and hit a 13-year-old girl in Amravati, leaving her seriously injured.
The incident took place around 4 pm at Kadabi Bazar in the Pathan Chowk locality and led to tension in the area.
The man, Ahmad Khan, was attacked by some assailants with a sword and a knife. In defence, Khan fired at his attackers, but missed the target, the police said.
