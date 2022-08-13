e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: MMRDA issues fresh tender for bridge to link Nariman Point with Colaba

The 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay will reduce the driving time between Nariman Point and Colaba to just five minutes, saving time and fuel

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
The 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay will reduce the driving time between Nariman Point and Colaba to just five minutes | File

Mumbai: A wait of 14 years is set to end with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) inviting tenders again for work on the missing link to connect Nariman Point with Colaba.

The project was first drawn up in 2008 and a tender was floated earlier this year, but the MMRDA has now re-invited the tender to construct a fourlane bridge. The bid submission deadline is September 7.

According to the MMRDA, the earlier tender was recalled after interested agencies sought more time during a meeting. Therefore, a short extension has been given.

While Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who represents Colaba in the state assembly, said the MMRDA should involve all stakeholders like the fishing community, the Colaba Nariman Point Residents Association welcomed the project.

The 1.6-km four-lane bridge over the bay will reduce the driving time between Nariman Point and Colaba to just five minutes, saving time and fuel. Besides, the new bridge will act as a last-mile connector for the upcoming coastal road.

Currently, commuters have to take Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and endure traffic congestion at Madam Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort and Manora MLA Hostel.

The MMRDA aims to finish civil work in two years from the date of appointment of the contractor. The bridge is estimated to cost Rs284.55 crore on an engineering, procurement and construction model.

Apart from the fourlane bridge, MMRDA has planned a jetty, walking and cycling tracks, and viewing gallery.

