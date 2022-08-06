Mumbai: New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge |

The Mumbai Traffic police on Friday released a new notification about the vehicular traffic diversion on the Sion Flyover Bridge.

According to them, repair work is undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) at the flyover bridge which is why all the traffic will be diverted at certain specific times and spots.

The traffic regulations will be made effective from Saturday morning to October 17 - every Saturday from 8 pm to Monday at 6 am.

According to the new diversion routes, on the northbound i.e Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road – heavy vehicles from Mumbai Dock, South Mumbai will take the right turn for Wadala bridge, Sevree-Chembur Link Road, Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot Road and will proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles coming towards Sion Hospital Junction should take the left and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Bandra and Mahim. Heavy vehicles taking a left turn from Sion Circle should go towards Deshpande Chowk, Sion Railway Station, and LBS Road to reach Kurla West or Bandra.

On the southbound, heavy vehicles from Expressway way should take the Santacruz-Chembur link road and Surve Junction through LBS Road and go towards Kacharpatti and Bandra. Vehicles (heavy) coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai taking left from Eastern Expressway will have to proceed through Wadala-Anik depot, Shanti Nagar to the freeway and through BPT Road shall go towards South Mumbai.

There will be no-parking and no-halting restrictions till the notification is in effect. Some of the spots will be Sion Hospital to Highway Apartment, both sides of station road from Deshpande Chowk to Bhavna Bar and Restaurant, on road number. 8 of Sion Circle to road number. 29. Additionally, no private travel buses will be allowed.