Mumbai: Police summon Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe in criminal intimidation case

Mumbai Police has summoned the Shiv Sena's Thane district chief Kedar Dighe in connection with a case where he is accused of threatening a rape survivor, an official said on Friday.

A woman alleged last week that Delhi-based businessman Rohit Kapoor raped her at a five-star hotel here, and Dighe. his friend subsequently warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station in central Mumbai against Kapoor for alleged rape and police have issued a lookout notice for him.

Dighe was also named in the FIR for alleged criminal intimidation. He has been asked to join the investigation, said a police official.

Dighe, nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was recently made Thane district unit chief by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Naresh Mhaske, who held the post earlier, has joined the camp of rebel Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

