Navi Mumbai sees 71 new cases of COVID on August 4 | Money SHARMA / AFP

A total of 71 new cases of COVID-19 was reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 4. At present, the number of active cases stands at 306.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last two days more than 50 cases of COVID reported in the city.

At present, 258 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC. On August 4, a total of 49 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On August 4, the civic body conducted 2429 RT PCR tests and 2826 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,49,678 RT PCR and 22,72, 934 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.