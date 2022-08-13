Mumbai man kills girlfriend after fight over marriage, arrested | FPJ

A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after having a quarrel over the issue of marriage, the police said on Friday.

Ankita S Shivgan, the victim, went missing from her residence in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on July 31. Her body was found in the jurisdiction of Uttan Marine police station in Bhayandar on the outskirts of Mumbai a few days later.

After analysing her call records, police zeroed in on Abhishek Sarfare, a Virar resident and her boyfriend since 2016.