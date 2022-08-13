e-Paper Get App

Mumbai man kills girlfriend after fight over marriage, arrested

Ankita S Shivgan, the victim, went missing from her residence in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on July 31. Her body was found in the jurisdiction of Uttan Marine police station in Bhayandar on the outskirts of Mumbai a few days later.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai man kills girlfriend after fight over marriage, arrested | FPJ

A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after having a quarrel over the issue of marriage, the police said on Friday.

Ankita S Shivgan, the victim, went missing from her residence in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on July 31. Her body was found in the jurisdiction of Uttan Marine police station in Bhayandar on the outskirts of Mumbai a few days later.

After analysing her call records, police zeroed in on Abhishek Sarfare, a Virar resident and her boyfriend since 2016.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai man kills girlfriend after fight over marriage, arrested

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SBI Chairman kicks off cycle rally as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' wave sweeps India

Mumbai updates: SBI Chairman kicks off cycle rally as 'Har Ghar Tiranga' wave sweeps India

Portfolios to be allocated to Maha ministers soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

Portfolios to be allocated to Maha ministers soon, says Devendra Fadnavis

'Traps people by giving them grains': BJP's Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Traps people by giving them grains': BJP's Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Complaint against Aamir Khan over 'puja path is malaria' dialogue in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Complaint against Aamir Khan over 'puja path is malaria' dialogue in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Ballon D'Or: Seven-time winner Lionel Messi misses out on nomination this year

Ballon D'Or: Seven-time winner Lionel Messi misses out on nomination this year