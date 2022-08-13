Mumbai Metro 3 & 6 will not be integrated with ramp: MMRC (Representative Photo) | PTI

The plan to bring seamless integration between the underground Metro 3 with the elevated Metro 6 line via a ramp is no longer in existence. Ashwini Bhide, managing director Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation(MMRC), when asked about the metro corridors integration plan, replied that a separate and dedicated space will be made for commuters to cover the 300-meter distance between the two corridors. “Commuters can walk and reach the elevated corridor,” she said.

Earlier, when the depot was shifted to Kanjurmarrg it was proposed to construct the ramp from Aarey and take the underground metro to the elevated Metro 6 corridor. Meaning, Metro 3 rakes would also be used on Metro 6 line. The merger was proposed between Seepz and Saki Vihar stations.

Save Aarey conservation group activist Zoru Bhathena said, “The underground Metro 3 line always had an overground connection with the elevated Metro 6 line at JVLR. This connection was always planned to allow passengers to seamlessly use the two lines.

Now, just to prove that the lines cannot connect, they are deleting this inter-connecting line, resulting in commuters having to walk over 900 metres to change from Metro 3 to Metro 6 lines.”

The Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had proposed the merging of Lines 3 and 6 which would require the underground Metro Line 3 to emerge overground after passing Seepz to enter the Aarey Metro carshed via a ramp and then be elevated with the help of the piers.

Meanwhile, the Kanjurmarg depot plan can not take place after centre claimed its ownership of the land parcel as also certain private persons got involved raising objections.