 Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd Seals ₹113 Crore Luxury Housing Deal At Juhu's Lodha Avalon
The project is being developed on the land parcel once occupied by the iconic Centaur Hotel and acquired earlier by Lodha Developers Ltd. It is expected to be completed by September 2028. According to the property documents accessed by Zapkey, this deal involves a sprawling 9,860 sq ft flat on the 10th floor of Tower B and five car parking spaces.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai: In yet another big-ticket luxury housing deal, Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd, led by director Heena Rakhil Wadhwa, has purchased a premium apartment in the upcoming Lodha Avalon project at Juhu for Rs 113.42 crore.

About The Project

The project is being developed on the land parcel once occupied by the iconic Centaur Hotel and acquired earlier by Lodha Developers Ltd. It is expected to be completed by September 2028. According to the property documents accessed by Zapkey, this deal involves a sprawling 9,860 sq ft flat on the 10th floor of Tower B and five car parking spaces.

This transaction comes close on the heels of another record-setting residential deal in Worli, where Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical company USV, purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments for Rs 703 crore.

