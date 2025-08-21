Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd Seals ₹113 Crore Luxury Housing Deal At Juhu's Lodha Avalon |

Mumbai: In yet another big-ticket luxury housing deal, Aatman Innovations Pvt Ltd, led by director Heena Rakhil Wadhwa, has purchased a premium apartment in the upcoming Lodha Avalon project at Juhu for Rs 113.42 crore.

About The Project

The project is being developed on the land parcel once occupied by the iconic Centaur Hotel and acquired earlier by Lodha Developers Ltd. It is expected to be completed by September 2028. According to the property documents accessed by Zapkey, this deal involves a sprawling 9,860 sq ft flat on the 10th floor of Tower B and five car parking spaces.

The deal values the property at Rs 1.15 lakh per sq ft, with Rs 6.8 crore paid as stamp duty. The Lodha Avalon development will feature two luxury towers, offering “mansions by the sea” targeted at ultra-high-net-worth buyers. The project boasts one of the largest stretches of sea-facing frontage in Juhu, making it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential destinations.

This transaction comes close on the heels of another record-setting residential deal in Worli, where Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical company USV, purchased two sea-facing duplex apartments for Rs 703 crore.