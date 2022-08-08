Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22nd August
Maharashtra govt issued notification to immediately release Rs 6 crore to NHSRCL for the purchase of state's equity share in the SPV's share capital. State's outgo towards share capital will be Rs 5000 cr of the total Rs 20,000 cr in #bulletrain project
CM Eknath Shinde to expand his cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am. Likely to induct about 15 to 16 Ministers from his camp and BJP
Red alert issued for Mumbai, Govt advices Mumbaikars to stay at home
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as it predicted that extremely heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
State Emergency Operation Centre has said, "Follow the instructions from the local government administration and do not leave your house unless necessary."
A tree falls at the memorial site of Balasaheb Thackeray in Dadar's Shivaji Park
The Gulmohar tree that fell was planted by Balasaheb himself. The memorial fence has been damaged.
Former mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the memorial site.
After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres
After a few days of dry spell, the rains are again filling the catchment areas of the lakes crucial for the city’s water supply. These seven water bodies now have a water stock that will be sufficient for 343 days. In the last 24 hours, lake levels have cumulatively increased by 16,750 million litres (ML).
NMMC sees 70 new cases of Covid on August 7
At present, the number of active cases stands at 418.
Thane: Underground Bhiwandi Metro plan awaits nod from state
The much-awaited Metro Line 5A, planned between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, awaits nod from the state government to go underground, said the official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
After queue quarrel at clinic, group of 6 runs amok in Bhendi Bazaar
Furious over being asked to wait for their turn like everyone else, four women allegedly assaulted a young mother in her husband and child's presence at a private clinic in Bhendi Bazaar earlier this week. The matter got worse when two men from the same family reached the spot and threatened everyone, leading to several shops shutting down and the police rushing to the scene.
Customs thwart 7 smuggling bids in a week, seize over 5 kg gold
In the past one week, Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have busted seven cases of gold smuggling and have seized over 5.80 kg of gold worth crores of rupees.
73 families from mishap-hit area in Malad get homes
Seventy three families of Malad received the possession of new homes three years after a mishap struck them. In 2019, a building collapse at Ambedkar Nagar, Pimpri Pada area of Malad East killed 32 people. At that time, BMC had decided to shift 156 families from that area to a safer place. Out of 155 families, 83 have already got their homes.
Coast Guard sailor loses Rs 1.46 lakh to cyber fraud
The complainant received a message on his Telegram account from an unidentified person offering him an opportunity to earn Rs 1,000-10,000 online, after completing certain online tasks by depositing some amount.
NMMC gets creative for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.
Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to keep a watch on private bus operators for overcharging during Ganpati
Thane: 5 boys run from Kalwa madrasa, detained by Dombivali GRP
In a shocking incident, five boys in the age group of 8 to 10 years ran away from a madrasa in Kalwa on August 1 in order to escape being beaten by two teachers. They were detained by GRP officials at Dombivali railway station due to the vigilance of a female passenger.
Money laundering case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai
The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made "remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader.
