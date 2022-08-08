e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to expand Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
Extremely heavy rainfall predicted in the city, schools shut in Mumbai
08 August 2022 01:36 PM IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22nd August

Patra Chawl land scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22nd August
08 August 2022 01:36 PM IST

Maharashtra govt issued notification to immediately release Rs 6 crore to NHSRCL for the purchase of state's equity share in the SPV's share capital. State's outgo towards share capital will be Rs 5000 cr of the total Rs 20,000 cr in #bulletrain project

08 August 2022 01:36 PM IST

CM Eknath Shinde to expand his cabinet on Tuesday at 11 am. Likely to induct about 15 to 16 Ministers from his camp and BJP

08 August 2022 12:43 PM IST

Red alert issued for Mumbai, Govt advices Mumbaikars to stay at home

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as it predicted that extremely heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

State Emergency Operation Centre has said, "Follow the instructions from the local government administration and do not leave your house unless necessary."

08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

A tree falls at the memorial site of Balasaheb Thackeray in Dadar's Shivaji Park

The Gulmohar tree that fell was planted by Balasaheb himself. The memorial fence has been damaged.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the memorial site.

08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

After a few days of dry spell, the rains are again filling the catchment areas of the lakes crucial for the city’s water supply. These seven water bodies now have a water stock that will be sufficient for 343 days. In the last 24 hours, lake levels have cumulatively increased by 16,750 million litres (ML).

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

NMMC sees 70 new cases of Covid on August 7

At present, the number of active cases stands at 418.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 70 new cases of Covid on August 7
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

Thane: Underground Bhiwandi Metro plan awaits nod from state

The much-awaited Metro Line 5A, planned between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, awaits nod from the state government to go underground, said the official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Thane: Underground Bhiwandi Metro plan awaits nod from state
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

After queue quarrel at clinic, group of 6 runs amok in Bhendi Bazaar

Furious over being asked to wait for their turn like everyone else, four women allegedly assaulted a young mother in her husband and child's presence at a private clinic in Bhendi Bazaar earlier this week. The matter got worse when two men from the same family reached the spot and threatened everyone, leading to several shops shutting down and the police rushing to the scene.

Mumbai: After queue quarrel at clinic, group of 6 runs amok in Bhendi Bazaar
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

Customs thwart 7 smuggling bids in a week, seize over 5 kg gold

In the past one week, Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have busted seven cases of gold smuggling and have seized over 5.80 kg of gold worth crores of rupees.

Customs thwart 7 smuggling bids in a week, seize over 5 kg gold
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

73 families from mishap-hit area in Malad get homes

Seventy three families of Malad received the possession of new homes three years after a mishap struck them. In 2019, a building collapse at Ambedkar Nagar, Pimpri Pada area of Malad East killed 32 people. At that time, BMC had decided to shift 156 families from that area to a safer place. Out of 155 families, 83 have already got their homes.

Mumbai: 73 families from mishap-hit area in Malad get homes
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

Coast Guard sailor loses Rs 1.46 lakh to cyber fraud

The complainant received a message on his Telegram account from an unidentified person offering him an opportunity to earn Rs 1,000-10,000 online, after completing certain online tasks by depositing some amount.

Mumbai: Coast Guard sailor loses Rs 1.46 lakh to cyber fraud
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

NMMC gets creative for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets creative for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to keep a watch on private bus operators for overcharging during Ganpati

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to keep a watch on private bus operators for overcharging during Ganpati
08 August 2022 12:13 PM IST

Thane: 5 boys run from Kalwa madrasa, detained by Dombivali GRP

In a shocking incident, five boys in the age group of 8 to 10 years ran away from a madrasa in Kalwa on August 1 in order to escape being beaten by two teachers. They were detained by GRP officials at Dombivali railway station due to the vigilance of a female passenger.

Thane: 5 boys run from Kalwa madrasa, detained by Dombivali GRP
08 August 2022 11:53 AM IST

Money laundering case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai

The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made "remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader.

Money laundering case: ED to produce Sanjay Raut before special court in Mumbai
08 August 2022 11:53 AM IST

IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall this week

The department said that very heavy rainfalls will lash parts of the Metropolitian city for the next few days. Mumbaikars have been asked to stay inside.

Mumbai: IMD issues red alert for today, government asks citizens to stay at home
