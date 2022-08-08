Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO to keep a watch on private bus operators for overcharging during Ganpati | File Photo

The regional transport office, Vashi will crack down on private bus operators for fleecing commuters travelling during the Ganpati festival. The transport department will soon release fare charts for different destinations and keep a watch on fare trends.

A large number of citizens go to different parts of the Konkan region to celebrate the Ganpati festival. While many of them booked their tickets a month ago, those who make their plans a little late have to rely on private bus operators. However, taking advantage of it, private bus operators overcharge commuters.

The Vashi Sub Regional Transport Office has decided to take action against bus operators charging exorbitant bus fares. Gauri Ganapati festival is the biggest festival in Konkan. And for this festival, thousands of Konkan residents from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai every year travel to their villages on the occasion of Ganapati. As trains and ST buses run full during the festival period. Private buses take advantage of this and charge exorbitantly.

A senior official from Vashi RTO says that the transport department has taken action against bus operators for charging the average fare. “The fare sheet will be released soon for the bus operators. We will keep an eye on the private buses in the background of Ganeshotsav and will inspect them. If we find they have charged more than the fixed fare price action will be taken against them”, said the official.