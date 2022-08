Photo: Representative Image

A sailor working with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) who wanted to make quick money, lost Rs 1.46 lakh to cyber fraud. The complainant received a message on his Telegram account from an unidentified person offering him an opportunity to earn Rs 1,000-10,000 online, after completing certain online tasks by depositing some amount. A bogus app was also created by the fraudster on which the complainant could see his earnings and after he deposited a large sum of money, the accused defrauded him.

According to the Cuffe Parade police,the complainant, 21, has been working with the ICG for the past two years and hails from Rajasthan. From June 1 till July 07, he was admitted to a hospital at Colaba for some health complications. On July 6, he received a message on his Telegram account from an unidentified person claiming that the complainant could earn Rs 1000- 10000 online as a commission by completing certain tasks.

A link was sent to the complainant and after clicking it a page opened on which the complainant completed the registration process. Further, he was made to download an app and was provided a user name and login ID as well. The complainant kept completing the tasks by depositing money to earn hefty commissions and ended up paying Rs 1.46 lakh to the fraudster through online money transfer. When the complainant could not withdraw the earnings from the app, he confronted the fraudster, who told him to complete more tasks, the police said.

Having realised that this could be a fraud, he approached the police and got a complaint registered on Saturday. The police have registered a case of cheating by impersonation, identity theft, cheating by impersonation by using computer resource and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property