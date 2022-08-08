Mumbai: After queue quarrel at clinic, group of 6 runs amok in Bhendi Bazaar

Representational Pic |

Furious over being asked to wait for their turn like everyone else, four women allegedly assaulted a young mother in her husband and child's presence at a private clinic in Bhendi Bazaar earlier this week. The matter got worse when two men from the same family reached the spot and threatened everyone, leading to several shops shutting down and the police rushing to the scene.

According to the JJ Marg police, the incident occurred on August 3 at the clinic owned by a general physician on the Imamwada Road in Bhendi Bazaar. The complainant, Bushra Sheikh, 21, had gone to the clinic with her husband Hasnain, 28, and their twoyear-old son, as the kid had developed skin rashes.

The police said that the doctor was out at the time and patients were waiting for him. However, as soon as he arrived, a group of four women stood up and entered his examination room, despite others having arrived before them.

As two of the four women entered, Bushra voiced her objection resulting in a verbal duel. “The two women threatened Bushra and asked her to shut up, saying that their need was more urgent because their patient would not stop vomiting. Bushra responded to their rude words and the women suddenly started shouting, saying that she had no idea who they wereand what they were capable of. At the same time, the other two women came out of the doctor’s cabin,” said the police official.

All the four women then proceeded to assault Bushra, while at the sametime abusing her. The female compounder intervened and freed Bushra from the womens’ clutches. The women left and Bushra went inside to see the doctor with her family.

“When the Sheikhs came out, the four women were back and this time they had two men with them. The men started making derogatory statementsand threats against Bushra and her husband.The group continued to do this after exiting the clinic, threatening onlookers in the same language. A few people left in a hurry, while a couple of shops immediately downed theirshutters,” the official said.