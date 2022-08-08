Thane: 5 boys run from Kalwa madrasa, detained by Dombivali GRP | Prashant Narvekar

In a shocking incident, five boys in the age group of 8 to 10 years ran away from a madrasa in Kalwa on August 1 in order to escape being beaten by two teachers. They were detained by GRP officials at Dombivali railway station due to the vigilance of a female passenger.

The children who came from Bihar to the madrasa in Kalwa for education were being beaten and forced to work there. Based on their complaint, the Dombivli railway police registered a case against the two teachers of the madrasa and the case has been forwarded to the Kalwa police.

“A female passenger travelling in the same coach realised the boys were running away and contacted the Railway Police Helpline. The GRP swung into action and while talking to the boys, it emerged that they were from Bihar and their parents sent them to the madrasa for education,” said an official, adding thatthey were produced before the child welfare committeeand sent to a remand home in Ulhasnagar, while their parents were contacted.

Senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage of Dombivali GRP said, “The boys said they were beaten up on a daily basis. We have registered a case against the two and transferred the case to the Kalwa police station.”

Meanwhile, senior police inspector Manohar Avhad of Kalwa police station said, “We received the case on Sunday and will be investigating the claims. As of now, no arrests have been made. We will serve a notice and warning to the teachers and ask them to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”