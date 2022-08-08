e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall this week

Suburban areas like Palghar and Thane districts will also get an orange alert warning soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: Extremely heavy rainfall this week, says IMD | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted that extremely heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. The department said that very heavy rainfalls will lash parts of the Metropolitian city for the next few days. Mumbaikars have been asked to stay inside.

IMD has issued an orange alert in the city till August 12, the media reports suggested. Suburban areas like Palghar and Thane districts will also get an orange alert warning soon.

The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated or scattered placesin Konkan and Goa and Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10.

HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall this week

RECENT STORIES

Coal scam: Court sentences former Coal Secy HC Gupta to 3 years imprisonment

Coal scam: Court sentences former Coal Secy HC Gupta to 3 years imprisonment

Mumbai updates: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall this week, says IMD

Mumbai updates: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall this week, says IMD

PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Watch video: SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car hit by truck in UP

Watch video: SP leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car hit by truck in UP

Shrikant Tyagi assault case: SHO Phase 2 Noida suspended for negligence, gangster act invoked

Shrikant Tyagi assault case: SHO Phase 2 Noida suspended for negligence, gangster act invoked