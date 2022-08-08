Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall this week

Mumbai weather update: Extremely heavy rainfall this week, says IMD | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted that extremely heavy rainfalls will lash parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune. The department said that very heavy rainfalls will lash parts of the Metropolitian city for the next few days. Mumbaikars have been asked to stay inside.

IMD has issued an orange alert in the city till August 12, the media reports suggested. Suburban areas like Palghar and Thane districts will also get an orange alert warning soon.

The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated or scattered placesin Konkan and Goa and Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10.