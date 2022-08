Representative | (ANI Photo)

Seventy three families of Malad received the possession of new homes three years after a mishap struck them. In 2019, a building collapse at Ambedkar Nagar, Pimpri Pada area of Malad East killed 32 people. At that time, BMC had decided to shift 156 families from that area to a safer place. Out of 155 families, 83 have already got their homes.

Now, the remaining 73 have also got homes at Malad. Last week, BMC held a lottery to allot homes under Project Affected People (PAP).

Last year families protested for almost 100 days demanding rehabilitation. Now, their grievances have been heard by BMC and they will soon shift to 225 sq.ft. rooms in Appa Pada.

Vinod Mishra, former BJP party leader in BMC and corporator of the area who pursued the rehabilitation with the BMC, said, "I had met the BMC commissioner pertaining to this matter. I requested him to relocate these people from the said area to a safer place. Since the last three years, these families have gone through a very tough stage. Whenever there is heavy rainfall, these families used to move to nearby municipal school at Prakash Nagar.I demanded that these people should be given permanent homes."