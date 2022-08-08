e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets creative for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Different departments of NMMC are forming the number 75 in an artistic manner.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
FPJ/Amit Srivastava

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.

Different departments of NMMC are forming the number 75 in an artistic manner. Similarly, vehicles from NMMC’s fleet were displayed at Belapur Jetty. Earlier, the fire brigade, school students, and other departments made the shape of 75 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets creative for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

