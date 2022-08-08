Thane: Underground Bhiwandi Metro plan awaits nod from state

Metro line underground tunneling work | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The much-awaited Metro Line 5A, planned between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, awaits nod from the state government to go underground, said the official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

It is the project implementing authority for all Metro lines except underground Metro 3.

The official added, “The idea to take the proposed line underground is to prevent demolition of existing structures that will draw huge compensation. Hundreds of structures otherwise need to be razed for the elevated line.”

Whereas, the underground line will increase the project cost by Rs 600-700 crore.

In fact, Bhiwandi over the years has developed as a logistics and warehousing hub. A lot of well-known companies have their warehouses here. Therefore, if the MMRDA takes the proposed Metro Line 5A overground these affected structures will have to be compensated as per commercial market price, which will not be a feasible option for the project, pointed out the official.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is carrying out construction of the elevated Metro line 5--between Thane to Bhiwandi--in full swing. The FPJ had reported that 422 mt of line passes from the Kasheli creek in Bhiwandi.

A total of nine pillars are being built in the water body. The elevated line willbe passing through a height of 15 mt above the water body.

The line 5A is an extension of this corridor. Together, 5 and 5A, these Metro lines will have 15 stations. As per the MMRDA, by 2031 the per day ridership will be more than three lakh once lines are open to the public.

Besides, the route will provide interconnectivity with the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and the proposed Metro Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja), and with the existing Central Railway. It will also reduce the current travel time between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, as per the MMRDA.