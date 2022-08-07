Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres | Twitter/@ANI

After a few days of dry spell, the rains are again filling the catchment areas of the lakes crucial for the city’s water supply. These seven water bodies now have a water stock that will be sufficient for 343 days. In the last 24 hours, lake levels have cumulatively increased by 16,750 million litres (ML).

Currently, Modak Sagar has 97 per cent stock, Tansa has 99.30 per cent and Middle Vaitarna has 95.92 per cent. The Bhatsa lake, which makes for 48 per cent of the city’s daily supply, has 89.93 per cent of water stock. Altogether, these lakes have 13,19,525 ML or 91.17 per cent of the 14.47 ML of their total capacity.

The water stock this year is more as compared to the previous two years. In 2021, the lakes had 80.22 per cent stock, while in 2020 they had only 46.35 per cent. The city received 70 per cent of July's rainfall within the first week of the month. So, the lakes filled up to their current levels in the shortest period as compared to the previous few years. The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water per day to the city.