Mumbai: Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 & 9; click here for the traffic diversion details

Due to Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 and 9, 2022, south bound traffic from Lalbaug bridge will be diverted from Dadoji Konddev Marg left diversion, straight from Pathanwala Marg, Nath Pai Marg right diversion, P D'Mello road.
Meanwhile, the Northbound Vehicular movement is slow at JJ flyover due to Muharram processions. Commuters can also take Marine drive Road for commute, Mumbai traffic police suggested.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)