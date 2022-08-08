Mumbai: Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 & 9; click here for the traffic diversion details | FPJ

Due to Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 and 9, 2022, south bound traffic from Lalbaug bridge will be diverted from Dadoji Konddev Marg left diversion, straight from Pathanwala Marg, Nath Pai Marg right diversion, P D'Mello road.

Meanwhile, the Northbound Vehicular movement is slow at JJ flyover due to Muharram processions. Commuters can also take Marine drive Road for commute, Mumbai traffic police suggested.

