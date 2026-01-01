 Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B

Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B

BJP’s Nitin Jayaram Patil won the Panvel Municipal Corporation Ward 18-B seat unopposed after the rival candidate’s nomination was rejected due to incomplete caste verification documents. The Panvel elections are set for January 15, 2026. BJP celebrated its first win in these polls, with party leaders congratulating Patil on the uncontested victory.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B | X @iNitinPatil

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered its first win in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections with its candidate Nitin Jayaram Patil being elected unopposed from Ward 18-B.

Patil was declared elected after the nomination of the lone opposing candidate was rejected during scrutiny. The Panvel Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on January 15, while December 30, 2025 was the last date for filing nominations.

For the Ward 18-B seat, reserved for the Other Backward Class category, BJP’s Nitin Jayaram Patil and Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP) alliance candidate Rohan Arvind Gawand had filed their nominations. Scrutiny was held on December 31, 2025, during which objections were raised to Gawand’s nomination due to incomplete caste verification documents.

Read Also
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant, Who Ran Vehicle Over 4, Was Suspended...
article-image

Election Returning Officer Pawan Chandak subsequently rejected Gawand’s nomination, leaving Patil as the sole valid candidate. With no contest remaining, Patil was declared elected unopposed.

FPJ Shorts
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In Thrilling NBA Clash; VIDEO
'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In Thrilling NBA Clash; VIDEO

Following the announcement, BJP workers celebrated the party’s first success in the civic elections. Patil received congratulatory messages from BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, senior leader Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur, and MLA Mahesh Baldi, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stampede-Like Situation At Thane's Talao Pali For New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti: Viral Video Shows...

Stampede-Like Situation At Thane's Talao Pali For New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti: Viral Video Shows...

Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus-Truck Collision On Aarey Colony Road Disrupts Traffic On 1st Day Of 2026;...

Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus-Truck Collision On Aarey Colony Road Disrupts Traffic On 1st Day Of 2026;...

BMC Election 2026: 32 Seats Set For Straight BJP-Shinde Sena vs Thackeray Sena-MNS Fight In Mumbai...

BMC Election 2026: 32 Seats Set For Straight BJP-Shinde Sena vs Thackeray Sena-MNS Fight In Mumbai...

Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B

Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant, Who Ran Vehicle Over 4, Was Suspended...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant, Who Ran Vehicle Over 4, Was Suspended...