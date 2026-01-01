Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B | X @iNitinPatil

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered its first win in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections with its candidate Nitin Jayaram Patil being elected unopposed from Ward 18-B.

Patil was declared elected after the nomination of the lone opposing candidate was rejected during scrutiny. The Panvel Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on January 15, while December 30, 2025 was the last date for filing nominations.

For the Ward 18-B seat, reserved for the Other Backward Class category, BJP’s Nitin Jayaram Patil and Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP) alliance candidate Rohan Arvind Gawand had filed their nominations. Scrutiny was held on December 31, 2025, during which objections were raised to Gawand’s nomination due to incomplete caste verification documents.

Election Returning Officer Pawan Chandak subsequently rejected Gawand’s nomination, leaving Patil as the sole valid candidate. With no contest remaining, Patil was declared elected unopposed.

Following the announcement, BJP workers celebrated the party’s first success in the civic elections. Patil received congratulatory messages from BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, senior leader Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur, and MLA Mahesh Baldi, among others.

