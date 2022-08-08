Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 70 new cases of Covid on August 7

Representative | Photo: PTI

A total of 70 new cases of COVID were reported to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 6. At present, the number of active cases stands at 418.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month, The trend continued during July. However, for the last five days, more than 50 cases of COVID have been reported in the city.

At present, 331 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 7, a total of 34 patients were discharged.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On August 7, the civic body conducted 405 RT PCR tests and 369 antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,54,182 RT PCR and 22,78,066 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.