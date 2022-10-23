e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported | FPJ
Follow us on
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

On October 22, a Ferrari rammed into the railing on the road in Bandra on Saturday night.  As per the reports, the car was damaged, but it did not hit any other vehicle.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported
article-image
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

In the city, there have been more and more reports of monkey sightings at railway stations along the forest edge. Some of them have even been reported in locations with less local greenery. They were observed in locations like Chembur Railway Station, Chunabhatti Station, and King's Circle, where some passengers were seen feeding the animals while others stayed away out of fear. Rail authorities warned travellers to stop feeding the animals.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monkey sightings - Where are they coming from? How to deal with them?
article-image
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) suspended its Women Wing on Oct 11 as both of them had diagonally opposite views on the Hijab issue, which started from protests in Karnataka and later reached the Supreme Court. Talking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Asma Zehra–who was the Women Wing's Convenor–revealed how the difference over the Hijab issue led to the suspension.

Read Also
What led to the suspension of AIMPLB's Women's Wing
article-image
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

On Saturday night, the lanes of Zaveri Bazaar were teeming with a huge crowd as people made a beeline for buying gold and jewellery to make sure they didn't miss out on Dhanteras that guarantees fortune throughout the year. “I have been coming here for the past 49 years. I make sure that I buy coins on the day of Dhanteras, "said Suresh Jain, a 59-year-old Virar resident.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dhanteras gold rush at Zaveri Bazaar
article-image
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

“Look, look, sir, there is smoke coming out of that factory. Isn’t this a cause of climate change,” asked a curious student who, along with 39 others, is part of the Climate Action Project, an international six-week-long initiative that allows students to collaborate on an environmental topic and learn the causes and effects of climate change. Students involved in the project are from classes 6 and 7.

Read Also
Mumbai: Climate curiosity grows in BMC students
article-image
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST

As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters

Read Also
As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Dhanteras gold rush at Zaveri Bazaar

Mumbai: Dhanteras gold rush at Zaveri Bazaar

As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters

As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters

Mumbai: Climate curiosity grows in BMC students

Mumbai: Climate curiosity grows in BMC students