Mumbai updates: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
On October 22, a Ferrari rammed into the railing on the road in Bandra on Saturday night. As per the reports, the car was damaged, but it did not hit any other vehicle.
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
In the city, there have been more and more reports of monkey sightings at railway stations along the forest edge. Some of them have even been reported in locations with less local greenery. They were observed in locations like Chembur Railway Station, Chunabhatti Station, and King's Circle, where some passengers were seen feeding the animals while others stayed away out of fear. Rail authorities warned travellers to stop feeding the animals.
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) suspended its Women Wing on Oct 11 as both of them had diagonally opposite views on the Hijab issue, which started from protests in Karnataka and later reached the Supreme Court. Talking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Asma Zehra–who was the Women Wing's Convenor–revealed how the difference over the Hijab issue led to the suspension.
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
On Saturday night, the lanes of Zaveri Bazaar were teeming with a huge crowd as people made a beeline for buying gold and jewellery to make sure they didn't miss out on Dhanteras that guarantees fortune throughout the year. “I have been coming here for the past 49 years. I make sure that I buy coins on the day of Dhanteras, "said Suresh Jain, a 59-year-old Virar resident.
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
“Look, look, sir, there is smoke coming out of that factory. Isn’t this a cause of climate change,” asked a curious student who, along with 39 others, is part of the Climate Action Project, an international six-week-long initiative that allows students to collaborate on an environmental topic and learn the causes and effects of climate change. Students involved in the project are from classes 6 and 7.
23 October 2022 09:52 AM IST
As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters
Read Also
As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)