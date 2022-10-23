Mumbai: Dhanteras gold rush at Zaveri Bazaar |

On Saturday night, the lanes of Zaveri Bazaar were teeming with a huge crowd as people made a beeline for buying gold and jewellery to make sure they didn't miss out on Dhanteras that guarantees fortune throughout the year. “I have been coming here for the past 49 years. I make sure that I buy coins on the day of Dhanteras, "said Suresh Jain, a 59-year-old Virar resident.

While he was buying silver coins, Heena Gala came to buy gold ones. She went around the Bazaar to buy “pure gold”. “I wanted pure gold and this place is known for it on Dhanteras days,” said the 51-year-old homemaker. As many purchased coins, the bullion market said that they constituted only 30% of the total trade. “Coinsales are 30%, while jewellery is 70%. It's the same this year,” said Surendra Mehta, Indian Bullion Jewellers Association National Secretary,who expected a 35% jump in the sales this year.

Many are likely to come and do purchases on Sunday. The traditional redbooks that are slowly being replaced by computers in managing accounts were also in high demand. “I have moved to Excel but for some bare minimum details I buy this for Chopda Pujan," said Kunal Salla, 31- year-old diamond jeweller who had come to buy one. Some made sure that they didn't buy just gold and silver.

“Buying something today and keeping it for Puja is a tradition we don't want to let go," said Anamika Yadav. Similar excitement prevailed in neighbouring Thane district as well. Educator Poornima Jadhav said, "We celebrate Dhanteras by doing puja of whole grains. We worship for our health and wealth on this day.” Ms Jadhav and her family also did 'Yamadeep daan' to please Yama.

“This is the only day when Yama is worshipped. More than buying gold or silver we prefer to buy brooms on this day as it is considered as the emblem of Laxmi Devi,” she said. Celebration of Dhanteras did not stick to just purchases of wealth. For some it was about promoting social causes. Swapnil Mahindrakar, social activist from Thane, said, “We are going to use the funds, meant for buying gold and other stuff, for social causes like children education,etc.”