As restriction-free Diwali returns to Mumbai post-pandemic, political parties try to woo voters

The first Diwali in three years without any kind of pandemic-era restrictions has, quite predictably, turned into an occasion for political parties to canvass support and woo voters ahead of the crucial BMC elections due in the city.

While it is no secret that most festivals in the country have turned into political events, Diwali this year is even more crucial for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its long-term ally turned bitter rival BJP.

For the former,this is an occasion to reach out to its voter base with information regarding the party’s new name and electoral symbol. For the latter, it is an occasion to try and make inroads into the Shiv Sena’s erstwhile bastion of Marathi votes. So the Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken to distributing ubtan (a perfumed body scrub which is popularly used ahead of the special Diwali bath) in a package with the mashaal (flaming torch) and the party’s name on it.

Supporters said it’s the party’s tradition to distribute ‘ubatan’ to all households in their constituencies. The party is also putting up kandeels (lanterns) with the symbol and name at prominent locations in the city. On the other hand, the BJP’s Mumbai unit, which has no shortage of funds, is distributing a ‘Diwali faraal (snacks and savouries) kit in Marathi-dominated areas. Even the Eknath Shinde government has promised distribution of food kits.

However, Congress party activists in Sion-Koliwada protested on Saturday against the government going back on its word of such Diwali gifts. Former mayor of Shiv Sena, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “Our trialis pending before the Election Commission. Our symbol and party name has been frozen. However, as a precautionary measure we are publicising our tentative name and symbol. Tomorrow we may get the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol back but we will keep telling people that Uddhav saheb’s Sena is the original Shiv Sena.” Shiv Sena Vibhagh Pramukh from Anushakti Nagar, Mr Pramod Shinde said, “We have distributed more than 15,000 ‘ubatan’ packets and are hanging kandeels on chowks with our own expenses. But the BJP is distributing ‘faral’ as they have more money than us.”

Mr Shinde said, “During the pandemic, the Shiv Sainiks were helping people. At that time, no BJP workers were seen on the streets. Now, they are distributing faral to woo voters, but it’s not going to help them in elections, as people know who helped them when the times were tough.” BJP group leader in the BMC, Mr Prabhakar Shinde, said, “We have distributed over one lakh packets of faral weighing one kg each. The kits contain chiwada, shankarpali, chakali, karanji and laddu. On the packets there are pictures of our top leadership.”