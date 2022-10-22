Diwali 2022: Get party ready with these trendy styles

Unparalleled cheer, beautifully-illuminated streets, bustling markets, and homecoming; all of these signal the arrival of Diwali, the festival of lights and fineries.

The festive mood has officially taken over, and we can see the joy and frolic seep into our every day. With lengthy checklists to tick off before the celebrations kick in, now is the time to give your dream Diwali outfit a thought (if you haven’t already.) All your card-party RSVPs and meticulously-planned dinners or poojas are incomplete without a wardrobe that does justice to the revelries.

In the spirit of celebration, here’s an insider scoop on styles that have earned the seal of approval from the fashion gurus this season. The best part? Gen Z and millennials both are in agreement with these silhouettes.

Neo-shararas

Label: Gopi Vaid

The lehenga equivalent for festivities —the sharara — is having a moment! Bringing the same grandeur as the boisterous lehenga, they seamlessly match the playful nature of Diwali revelries. Their rise to fame is largely credited to Bollywood’s on and off-screen portrayal of the silhouette in recent years. They’re high on versatility which lends them an ever-alluring appeal! Whether you want yours to be high on the volume or pared down is your call entirely, but either rendition is sure to usher in a hint of dramatique. What’s more? Shararas are flattering for all body types, making your purchase decision easy and dilemma-free.

Understated bandhgalas

Label: Darshika Image Source: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop. Men

The traditional Bandhgala is the numero-uno choice for Big Fat Indian Weddings. But the Bandhgala 2.0 — one that takes an understated route — is reimagined for the modern man and the informal nature of current-day celebrations. Menswear designers are seeking inspiration from old-world royalty as well as western charm to create nouveau masterpieces with a global appeal. The Bandhgala of today is a rage among fashion-forward men. This Diwali, steer clear of over-the-top designs and place your bets on tailored styles that cut a dash with their simplicity and sophistication. Punctuate your look with a comfortable pair of Juttis or Kolhapuris.

Pre-draped sarees

Label: Paulmi & Harsh, Image Source: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop

Looks like effortless is in when it comes to modern-day festive dressing. The shift towards convenience and comfort has given rise to the demand for pre-stitched sarees — and millennials are game. While the humble six yards have earned their rightful spot as wardrobe mainstays, pre-stitched drapes bring efficiency to dressing up on the go for saree aficionados and rookies alike. They promise a swift transition from pooja to party, cutting short the minutes spent getting ready when time is already of the essence (thanks to social and familial commitments.) Don a drape this Diwali minus the expertise needed to perfect it by turning to pre-pleated marvels.

Layering with bundis

Label: Philocaly Image Source: Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop

If making a sartorial statement is at the top of your Diwali checklist, Bundis, aka Nehru Jackets, will deliver. With the ability to take any outfit up a notch, the ethnic layering essentials are trendsetting trade-offs when you’re unconvinced about investing in a typical-lengthed Bandhgala jacket. Also, if you’ve got a knack for simple, solid Kurtas, then slipping on a meticulously crafted Bundi jacket is an excellent way to upgrade. From monochrome pairings to bold contrasts, there is no one way to master the styling of this ingenious silhouette. Bundis are accommodating towards all your styling ideas! No wonder they’re making waves in the menswear space right now.

(Roshni Verma heads the Content Team at Purple Style Labs, which is home to Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Wendell Rodricks & Hemant Trevedi)