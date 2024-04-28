FPJ Fashion Face Off: Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan, Who Wore The Pearls Better?

Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

In a world full of glitz and glam, Bollywood fashion always shines with its unique way of blending traditional flair with modernity. In the Bollywood fashion industry, where every appearance made by the stars is dazzling, two divas, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, always make sure to give statement looks with their sartorial choices while setting new standards every day.

Both Bollywood actors do not only entertain their fans with their performances but also with their fashionable looks. Recently, they were seen rocking all-pearl ensembles, and belting out dreamy and mesmerising looks. Janhvi wore an ivory saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani for an event. On the other hand, actress Sara Ali Khan opted for a custom pearl lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion style, opted for a designer ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh for the pearly white look. The pearl attire was styled with diamond earrings and bracelet. The look stood out with the style of the pearl neckline and the draping style of the saree. Overall, Janhvi looked chic despite it being a traditional attire. The actress effortlessly embodied the fusion of tradition and modernity, leaving a lasting impression on her fans.

On the other hand, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her effortless looks. While Janhvi wore a pearl saree, Sara opted for a pearl lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate pearl embroidery, giving an elegant yet sophisticated look. Complementing the look with minimal diamond jewellery and lightweight makeup, Sara Ali Khan showcased traditional elegance with modernity.

While wearing pearls is in trend, both the stars belted out their own unique looks for the gram. Ultimately, who did the best depends on personal preferences and fashion choices. However, one thing is certain -- both stars have been inspiring fashion enthusiasts to come out of their comfort zone and embrace different styles.