White Saree For Summer? Take Inspiration From Your Favourite Bollywood Divas

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 28, 2024

What's a better colour than white for summer? Drape a white saree this summer to embrace the beauty of tradition and simplicity.

Instagram | Deepika Padukone

A white saree with floral prints can never go wrong for summer. Opt for a summery look with white and florals this hot season.

Instagram | Shilpa Shetty

Give your summer wardrobe a traditional touch with comfortable and lightweight white sarees. Style your look with minimal jewellery and natural makeup.

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

Elevate your simple white saree look by pairing some statement jewellery pieces like Mouni Roy in this picture.

Instagram | Mouni Roy

Retro vibe for summer? Why not! A white saree with big flower patches styled with a 90s hair look can give you the perfect retro vibes. Get out of your comfort zone and try different styles this season.

Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor

A white saree can make you feel hot and elegant at the same time. Opt for a white look for this festive season.

Instagram | Disha Patani

There is beauty in simplicity, and a simple white saree can make your beauty stand out. Explore various patterns and comfortable materials in the heat weather.

Instagram | Kangana Ranaut

