Elevate Your Summer Fashion With These 7 Ethnic Pieces

By: Rahul M | April 18, 2024
An ethnic top can never go wrong during the summer. Style it with any jeans and pair it with a jhumka; it is a comfortable and stylish look.
Instagram | Prajakta Koli
A matching kurta set should be included in your summer fashion. Opt for brighter colours and designs for a more fashionable look.
Instagram | Unnati Malharkar
A long maxi dress with colourful flower patterns and designs offers a perfect summery and ethnic vibe. Can you style it with big jewellery and a bag.
Instagram | Masoom Minawala
Pink is the colour for summer, and this look is perfect for your summer day out. Its ethnicity and modernity give a perfect Sobo vibe.
Instagram | Kritika Khurana
The white kurta and plazo set are perfect for your summer festive days. Style it with minimal jewellery and let your attire stand out.
Instagram | Aashna Shroff
Cotton kurtas are the best option to opt for during the summer. It is comfortable and fashionable for your hot days.
Instagram | Aashna Hegde
You should include a floral saree in your wardrobe to embrace the summery vibe. Try draping in various ways to give a more versatile look.
Instagram | Barkha Singh