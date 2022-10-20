Diwali 2022: Five famous local markets in Mumbai for Diwali shopping

Representative image |

Diwali is here! And there is a huge preparation that goes behind making this festival of light special for everyone in the family. From cleaning to decorating the house to shopping to looking our best, Diwali is a festival to revamp everything around us. And Mumbaikars, especially, leave no stone unturned in celebrating this festival. This also includes going for shopping, despite having everything available on our fingers by ordering online. If you are also planning to hop some markets for your Diwali shopping, we have got you a list of some of the famous markets in Mumbai which not only offer the best shopping vibe but also give you the best deal.

crawford market:

If you are a Mumbaikar and have planned a Diwali shopping, you can't finish without heading to this oldest and most widely recognised markets in Mumbai. Crawford Market never disappoints you with almost everything available that you need for your celebration. From clothes, jewellery to dry fruits and sweets, Crawford Market has got it all. Here, you will find stuff that is cheaper than other places in Mumbai. Don't miss to buy lights for decoration.

Location: Near Kalbadevi

Famous for: Clothes, jewellery and dry fruits

Lohar Galli:

Lohar Galli also known as Lohar Chawl, is close to Crawford and Mangaldas Market in South Bombay. And as Diwali isn't complete without lights and diyas, you can get lights, diyas and lanterns at best prices. You can also buy colourful diyas and rangoli colours.

Location: Near Kalbadevi

Famous for: Lights, Lanterns

Gandhi market:

This market is a step closer for you to entering the world of textiles. From curtains and bedsheets to a variety of clothing textile, Gandhi Market has a variety of textures to decorate your home and change your wardrobe at best prices.

Location: Near King's Circle station

Famous for: Clothing and textile

Colaba Causeway:

Colaba Causeway is one of the most popular destinations for street-shoppers and fashion enthusiasts. Like any other shopping street, this too lights up during Diwali. You get best deals on western wear, and accessories, though you need to have bargaining skills.

Location: Colaba

Famous for: Clothes and Accessories

Hill Road:

Hill Road of Mumbai is one of the go to place for most of the girls at least once for a budget-shopping. The place offers a host of makeshift clothing shops which give you best deals on most trendy clothes. You can also check on accessories to pair with your clothes and otherwise.

Location: Bandra

Famous for: Clothes and accessories

Mangaldas Market:

If you have one day and don't want to go for shopping at many places, drop by Mangaldas Market. It's a huge market and we warn you this will take at least half a day to finish your shopping. You may want to note the shops you visited in case you have to go back to the place. The nine-gully market is confusing with small entries all connected to each-other. Still, the market is worth the try, for you get best deals and a lot of stuff on cheaper rates.

Location: Near Kalbadevi

Famous for: Clothes and fabrics

Zaveri Bazaar:

As the name suggests Zaveri Bazaar is famous for jewellery shopping. Located in Bhuleshwar, this bazaar is the most popular jewellery market in Mumbai. It is said that over 60% of all gold trading and dealings happen in this market. From gold to artificial you can buy all kinds of expensive jewellery here.

Location: Kalbadevi

Famous for: Gold and artificial jewellery

Dadar market:

Festivals mean we will all get to see the crowd that is marching towards Dadar market for shopping, and many Mumbaikars are already familiar with this location. The market is famous for household and crockery along with some clothing options. You can get everything from small to large listicles that you need to celebrate this festival. You can go for puja samagri, flowers, pataka, and jewellery.

Location: Dadar west

Famous for puja samagri and flowers along with vegetables

Irla market:

To shop for Diwali, you don't have to go to town, Irla Market in Vile Parle is one of the best place for Diwali shopping if you stay in the suburbs of the city. You can get clothes, lights, diyas, lamps and many festival essentials on budget rates.

Location: Vile Parke west

Famous For: Clothes, Lights, and Diyas

Kandil Galli:

Diwali is not complete without Kandil and if you want to see variety in this creative lamps, head to Kandil Gali in Matunga. From small paper kandils to huge creative kandils for our balconies and entrances you get everything here. In addition, you can also check out variety of lights to decorate your house differently.

Location: Matunga

Famous for: Kandil and lights