5 pet friendly eateries in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
Cafe pefe near Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West is one of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Mumbai, it's surely heaven on earth that your pet will love hanging out at
Instagram/Anushka Sen
Herb house, President, IHCL SeleQtions at Cuffe Parade is a pet friendly restuarnt that brings the outdoor in with its floor-to-ceiling windows. The restaurant has a specially curated menu for your furry friend, which can be customised
Zomato
Revival Restaurant opposite Girgaon Chowpatty is a place worth visiting with your doggo because it has just paw-somest thali. You will find a wide range of amazing Indian food at the restaurant
Zomato
Cat Café Studio at Versova is home to around 40 stray cats. The Cafe has few dogs and more cats so whether you like dogs or cats you would feel better sharing your space with these animals
Zomato
Doolally Taproom at Andheri is a vibe. The place has delicious, lip-smacking menu for you and your furry friend. You can even attend the awesome special sessions to train your pet
Instagram/oliveshihtzu_
The Bagel Shop at Bandra has a wide range of menu for you and your pet. The cafe located at a quite lane is a perfect place for you to unwind after a hectic day
Woodside Inn located at Oshiwara is super pet-friendly. You can get the much needed me time with your dog at the pub with some delicious food
Thanks For Reading!