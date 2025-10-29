 Will Mumbai Rains Play Spoilsport At Enrique Iglesias Concert In BKC's MMRDA Grounds As Umbrellas Remain Banned? | Check IMD Forecast
Will Mumbai Rains Play Spoilsport At Enrique Iglesias Concert In BKC's MMRDA Grounds As Umbrellas Remain Banned? | Check IMD Forecast

According to the district by Zomato Website, fans are not permitted to carry umbrellas. The iconic singer is set to return to India after 13 years at the very venue where he last performed back in 2004.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are all set as their 90s icon Enrique Iglesias, famous for hits like Bailando and Hero, is set to perform at BKC's MMRDA grounds on October 29 and October 30. But what has been a worry are the unseasonal October rains that lash the city during the evening. The iconic singer is set to return to India after 13 years at the very venue where he last performed back in 2004.

Enrique Iglesias Concert: Will it rain in Mumbai today?

The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai has issued a yellow alert at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar today. According to the weather bureau, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning along with light to moderate rain, gusty winds (30- 40kmph) is likely at isolated places. There is no alert in Mumbai on October 30, however, the RMC added that light to moderate rain along with thundershower is likely.

Can You Carry Umbrellas At The Concert? See List Of Prohibitted Items?

According to the district by Zomato Website, fans are not permitted to carry umbrellas to the venue. However, reports have stated that you can wear a poncho or raincoat if it rains. Other list of restricted items include dangerous or potentially hazardous objects including lighters, match box, vape pens, e-cigarettes, cigarettes, lighters and any other smoking devices, sharp objects, knives, guns, fireworks, helmets, laser devices, bottles, musical instruments, any other flammable items, illegal or banned substances will not be allowed at the venue and may be confiscated by the organiser.

Will Mumbai Metro 3 Run Till Midnight For Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC? Here's What We Know
In addition to this, outside eatables, beverages, liquids, bottles, cans, bags, large bags, bagpacks and suitcases are not allowed. Report by The Indian Express stated that only wallets or clutches with a 6”x9” are permitted.

The concertgoers also cannot carry of alcohol, and also outside food will not be permitted at the venue. Electronics inlcuding laptop, tablets, chargers are not allowed.

Enrique Iglesias to explore Mumbai

During his stay in the city, he is set to explore South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks including Colaba Causeway, Gandhi Museum, and Siddhivinayak Temple. In addition, Hindustan Times reported that the spanish Singer might extend his stay in India to visit the Taj Mahal.


