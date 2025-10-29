 Elon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiElon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch

The move would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these demos are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances before it can launch commercial services.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demo runs on October 30 and 31 in Mumbai to show compliance with security and technical conditions for satellite broadband services. | File Image

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led Starlink is scheduled to conduct demo runs on October 30 and 31 in Mumbai to show compliance with security and technical conditions for satellite broadband services, sources said.

The demo, to be done before law enforcement agencies, will be based on the provisional spectrum assigned to Starlink, sources told PTI.

Key step toward Starlink’s India launch

The move would mark a significant step ahead of its planned entry into the Indian satellite broadband market, as these demos are an essential requirement for Starlink to secure clearances before it can launch commercial services.

FPJ Shorts
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
'Lalu Wants To Make His Son CM, Sonia Her Son PM': Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Bihar's Darbanga Rally - VIDEO
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes & Positive Global Cues
Sensex, Nifty End Higher On India-US Trade Deal Hopes & Positive Global Cues
'After 20 Years Of CM Nitish Kumar's Rule And 11 Years Of PM Modi's Rule, Bihar Remains Poorest State In The Country': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
'After 20 Years Of CM Nitish Kumar's Rule And 11 Years Of PM Modi's Rule, Bihar Remains Poorest State In The Country': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post
SC Refuses To Quash Case Against Law Graduate Over Babri Masjid Social Media Post
Read Also
Congress Laader Rahul Gandhi Assures Support To Family Of Beed Doctor Who Died By Suicide, Seeks SIT...
article-image

Sources said Starlink will run a demo to show compliance with the security and technical conditions of GMPCS authorisation. This will be conducted in Mumbai on October 30 and 31, sources added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know...

Mumbai Metro 3 Update: New A3 Gate Opens At BKC; Easy Access To One BKC, Jio Garden & More | Know...

Mumbai News: Building Collapses During Demolition In Mahim; Two Injured | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Building Collapses During Demolition In Mahim; Two Injured | VIDEO

400 Volunteers Remove 2,000 Kg Of Plastic In Juhu Beach Cleanup Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week

400 Volunteers Remove 2,000 Kg Of Plastic In Juhu Beach Cleanup Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch

Elon Musk’s Starlink To Hold Mumbai Demos On Oct 30–31 To Prove Compliance For India Launch

Mumbai: Byculla Cable-stayed Bridge Set To Open By March 2026; 80% Work Completed

Mumbai: Byculla Cable-stayed Bridge Set To Open By March 2026; 80% Work Completed