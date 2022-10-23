Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai: On October 22, a Ferrari rammed into the railing on the road in Bandra on Saturday night. As per the reports, the car was damaged, but it did not hit any other vehicle.
In the accident, no one was injured. As per Bandra police, no one was hurt as the airbags in the car were released on time.
Since the accident videos of the damaged car being towed away are going viral on social media.
The locals gathered and helped the driver get out of the car.
