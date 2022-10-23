Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra-Worli sea link; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Ferrari rams into railing on Bandra Worli sealink; no casualties reported |

Mumbai: On October 22, a Ferrari rammed into the railing on the road in Bandra on Saturday night. As per the reports, the car was damaged, but it did not hit any other vehicle.

A high profile accident on bandra worli sea link two days back. Not a word in media any where. Why was this incident pushed under the carpet?Sources states the involvement of a high profile 'bahu'. @MumbaiPolice @mumbaitraffic @CMOMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/dq2dsY14BF — Nazia Sayed (@sayednaaz2701) October 22, 2022

In the accident, no one was injured. As per Bandra police, no one was hurt as the airbags in the car were released on time.

Since the accident videos of the damaged car being towed away are going viral on social media.

The locals gathered and helped the driver get out of the car.