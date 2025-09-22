Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Biggest Indoor Garba Nights Begin Today; Check Venues, Prices

Mumbai’s Biggest Indoor Garba Nights Begin Today |

Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, begins today and Mumbaikars are ready to indulge in its tune by grooving on garba beats. Various garba events have been organised across the Mumbai metropolitan region and will continue till the last day of the nine-days event on October 1. Notably, more and more garba events are shifting to indoor air conditioned venues to provide relief from heat to the participants and also avoid late night loudspeaker usage norms. The Free Press Journal brings a list of various Navratri celebrations that the readers can visit during these nine days.

Radiance Dandiya

Location: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

Price: Rs1,799 per day

In Mumbai, garba event is synonymous to the well known singer Falguni Pathak, also known as dandiya queen. After years of performing at Borivali’s Korakendra Ground, she has shifted to a new venue this year for an indoor garba event, which will continue “all night long.” The organisers also offer exclusive pods to play in an unshared space starting at Rs1 lakh, which also includes, LED dandiyas, food vouchers and valet parking.

Radiance Dandiya Falguni Pathak |

Rangilo Re Navratri

Location: NESCO Centre, Goregaon

Price: Rs999

Rangilo Re is the pioneer of indoor dome garba in Mumbai, which has returned for its seventh edition this year. At the heart of Rangilo Re is Parthiv Gohil, who has been the voice of the festival since its inception. His soul-stirring live performances have become the emotional core of the event, uniting thousands of dancers in rhythm and spirit night after night. This year, the organisers have occupied three exhibition halls at the NESCO Centre, making the event bigger than previous years. “Rangilo Re is an emotion painted with colours and connected by people’s love. It’s a celebration. I would say it is an amazing cultural experience. For those who truly breathe Navratri, it’s a home for them,” said Gohil.

Rangilo Re |

Rangtaali Navratri

Location: Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali

Price: Rs 950 per day

Rangtaali Aishwarya Majmudar |

After two successful first year, Taramati Foundation and Yash Entertainment are back to organise a grand celebration for the third year in a row with garba princess Aishwarya Majmudar. A very well-known Gujarati folk singer, Majmudar is expected to attract thousands of garba lovers with her melodious voice and energetic stage performance. This year, the Navratri has went indoor with an air conditioned dome, claimed to be the biggest in Mumbai, set up specially for the celebration. A free rehearsal was also organised on Sunday prior to the nine-day festival.

Dome Dandiya Nites

Location: Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli

Price: Rs799 onwards

South Mumbai’s biggest garba celebration will be organised at the Dome in Worli’s SVP Stadium, which will be transformed into a grand garba arena. Participants will dance to the voice of Riya Bhattacharya, Amit Jadav, Neelam Kumar and Tushar Dixit till late night in a fully air conditioned dome, starting from September 26 to October 2.

Rang Raas Navratri

Location: Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali (W)

Price: Rs499 per day

Rang Raas Bhoomj Trivedi |

Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi has been performing in Mumbai during Navratri for years and in the past few years, she has been performing at Hitech Events’ Raas Rang Navratri. Known as the Queen of garba, Trivedi will perform at this venue for 10 days. “Navratri brings endless happiness, excitement, and divine power with it. The purity of worshipping Goddess Amba and the beauty of offering prayers by indulging in raas-dandiya cannot be stated in words,” said the organisers.

Showglitz Navratri Utsav

Location: Kora Kendra Ground No. 4, Borivali

Price: Rs499 per day

Although dandiya queen shifts outside Borivali, it continues to remain the hub for garba events as the famous Kora Kendra ground will host Kutchi Koyal Geeta Rabari, renowned folk artist. The venue, said to be the largest garba playing area, will have a special wooden flooring to make dancing comfortable for the players. “The entire venue will be lit up with spectacular lights, and the state-of-the-art sound system will make you feel every beat,” said the organisers.

Read Also Traffic Diversions In Pune From Sept 22 To Oct 2 For Navratri Celebrations

Other Garba Events Across The City

Thane Raas Rang

Location: Raymond Ground, Thane (W)

Price: Rs590 per day

Navrang Garba

Location: Marriott Executive Apartments, Navi Mumbai

Price: Rs500 onwards

Prerna Raas

Location: Kalidas Ground, Mulund

Price: Rs400 per day

Divya Raas Navratri

Location: Inorbit Mall, Malad

Price: Rs499 per day