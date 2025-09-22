Mumbai: Sakinaka Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of Rare Baby Gibbons

The rescued gibbons | X/@MumbaiPolice

Thane: In a major crackdown against wildlife trafficking, the Sakinaka Police successfully foiled an attempt to illegally smuggle two rare gibbon chicks on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap and apprehended the accused while they were in possession of the endangered animals.

Rescued Gibbons Handed Over for Rehabilitation

According to a social media X post by Mumbai Police, “Both the accused and the rescued animals have been handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Thane, for further action.”

The gibbon chicks were found unharmed and are now under proper care and rehabilitation by forest authorities. The accused are in police custody, with legal proceedings underway.

Rising Wildlife Trafficking Cases in Mumbai

This incident follows recent seizures by Mumbai Airport Customs in August, where nearly 70 exotic wildlife animals smuggled from Bangkok were recovered in two separate cases.

Officials said some of these animals belong to endangered species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Two individuals involved in the trafficking were arrested, highlighting continued vigilance against illegal wildlife trade.

