Mumbai: In the city, there have been more and more reports of monkey sightings at railway stations along the forest edge. Some of them have even been reported in locations with less local greenery.

They were observed in locations like Chembur Railway Station, Chunabhatti Station, and King's Circle, where some passengers were seen feeding the animals while others stayed away out of fear. Rail authorities warned travellers to stop feeding the animals.

Wildlife specialists claim that because Mumbai is a bio-diverse city with woods right inside of it, there is always a chance that people and animals will come into contact, even outside of the forest. However, people should engage with them in a way that doesn't hurt either of them.

The founder of the Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), Pawan Sharma, stated the following when discussing the common causes for the population growth and sightings of these animals: "Monkeys exiled from their pack after losing the alpha male battle are usually seen roaming alone outside the forest in search of food because they get rejected by their packs."

Additionally, dogs and leopards serve as the monkeys' natural predators, but as more leopards fight them, fewer dogs are left on the edges of the forests, which makes it easier for monkeys to enter cities. In some locations, this is contributing to a rise in the monkey population.

Monkeys have the potential to move away from predators

"Monkeys have the potential to move and, based on their instincts to get more comfortable and away from predators or in quest of food, they do go vast distances from forests as well," stated Sharma. Sometimes, bands of monkeys raid housing societies or vegetable markets seeking simple food.

Sharma continued, "Citizens should avoid feeding the wild animals and leave them be on their own without disturbing them; they will not injure them unless threatened first." In regards to what people should do in the case of sightings.

Citizen can call on animal helpline 1926

Citizens can call the animal helpline at (1926) and the authorities will inform them about how to handle the matter best. In order to reduce the frequency of these creatures, it's also crucial to manage food waste, particularly in public areas like train stations. "

*Relocating these animals back to the forest will be useless if people continue to feed them; they will keep returning because of the favourable conditions "Sharma said.

Police inspector Dattaji Kuperkar of the Wadala GRP said the following when discussing the safety of commuters: "These animals are occasionally seen in and around railroad stations, but it is not a good idea to feed them there because it might lead to problems and unneeded disputes. Many commuters, especially children, are afraid of these animals, and some even feed them. However, for everyone's safety, commuters are always urged to keep their distance and avoid confrontations.

Avoid eye contact with monkeys

Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals (PFA), spoke on basic behaviour around monkeys, saying, "We must first and foremost recognise that these animals are wild animals and that we should always avoid eye contact with them and also refrain from any behaviour that can threaten the animal. Additionally, we must purposefully keep a safe distance and watch out for the items we carry."

"Since we humans are more clever than other animals, we must behave appropriately and prevent conflict. The animal activist continued, "We must take these steps to cohabit with the creatures and the natural world, which we are all a part of," she added.

